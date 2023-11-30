The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it will be committing $100 million to the new Loss and Damage fund for climate vulnerable countries.

This was made known at the opening plenary of the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties(COP28) in Dubai on Thursday.

The UAE is the host of this year’s conference.

“This is an important milestone in delivering for vulnerable communities and building resilience for people suffering the devastating impacts of climate change,” the organisers said.

We encourage leaders to raise ambition and unlock the crucial funding required to ensure a transformational COP28,” the UAE said.

The establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 in Egypt last year was one of the laudable outcomes reached by parties.

According to the UN remarks, ‘Loss and damage’ is referred to as the consequences of climate impacts that are separate from adaptation and mitigation measures. ‘Loss’ refers to things that cannot be retrieved, including lives, damage to biodiversity, disrupted education or forced displacement from ancestral homes.

On the other hand, ‘Damage’ is about items that can be recovered or repaired, such as infrastructure, housing, agricultural land, crops and livestock.

More pledges by country on L&D fund

Following adoption of the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage fund as part of the COP28 agenda by delegates at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, several countries have also made pledges in solidarity for the agenda.

COP28 host’s pledge of $100 million was followed by a $100 million pledge by Germany. Similarly the UK pledged $40 million to the Fund and £20 million for other funding arrangements for Loss and Damage. The U.S. and Japan pledged $17 million and $10 million respectively.

The European Union pledged an aggregate of €225 million including the $100 million by Germany. This pegged pledges announced so far at about $456 million and still counting.

“Outstanding that all parties have come together in an expression of solidarity to adopt the new Loss and Damage Fund in the opening of #COP28. Proud that Germany and UAE could together provide $100 million each to start capitalising the fund. Hopefully, more pledges to follow,” says Jennifer Morgan, State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action, Federal Foreign Office of Germany.

Loss and damage in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the loss and damage incurred due to flooding and other extreme weather events have threatened the existence of several communities in the country and across Africa.

A recent report by Agora Policy, an Abuja-based think-tank revealed that Nigeria may lose $460 billion due to climate change by 2050, if necessary adaptation and mitigation actions are not taken.

According to the report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 3.2 million people spread over 34 of Nigeria’s 36 States were affected by last year’s floods. In 2022, Nigeria recorded over 600 fatalities due to flooding, with over 1.4 million people displaced.

In addition, more than 569,000 hectares of farmland wad destroyed at the height of harvest seasons. This further exacerbated the state of food insecurity in the country, plunging more people into extreme poverty and hunger. Due to the flood incident, Nigeria reportedly lost an estimated $6.68 billion that year, an analysis by Agora policy noted.

The announcement of pledges in support of the new loss and damage fund has further increased the hope of activists and vulnerable countries towards seeing that parties agree to the operationalisation of the loss and damage fund upon the conclusion of this year’s COP

This story was published with the support of Climate Tracker’s COP28 Climate Justice Reporting Fellowship

