The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it will be committing $100 million to the new Loss and Damage fund for climate vulnerable countries.

This was made known at the opening plenary of the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai on Thursday.

The UAE is the host of this year’s conference.

“This is an important milestone in delivering for vulnerable communities and building resilience for people suffering the devastating impacts of climate change,” the organisers said.

“We encourage leaders to raise ambition and unlock the crucial funding required to ensure a transformational COP28,” the UAE said.

The establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 in Egypt last year was one of the laudable outcomes reached by parties.

According to the UN remarks, ‘Loss and damage’ is referred to as the consequences of climate impacts that are separate from adaptation and mitigation measures. ‘Loss’ refers to things that cannot be retrieved, including lives, damage to biodiversity, disrupted education or forced displacement from ancestral homes.

On the other hand, ‘Damage’ denotes items that can be recovered or repaired, such as infrastructure, housing, agricultural land, crops and livestock.

More details later…

