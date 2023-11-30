In a historic development, delegates at the ongoing global climate change conference (COP28) in Dubai have adopted the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund.

Loss and Damage were made part of the agenda at COP27 in Egypt and the establishment of a fund was agreed upon at the gathering.

But this is the first time that parties will almost seamlessly adopt an agenda on the first day of the conference.

Commenting on this development, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said, “We’ve delivered history today. The first time a decision has been adopted on day 1 of any COP. And the speed in which we have done so is also historic.”

He said this demonstrates the hard work of so many, particularly members of the transitional committee who worked tirelessly to get us to this point.

“This is evidence that we can deliver. COP28 can deliver. And colleagues, this now sets a clear ambition for us to deliver a comprehensive GST decision over the next 12 days,” he added.

The fund is meant to cater to countries that are vulnerable and have suffered catastrophic damages as a result of climate change.

More details…

This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

