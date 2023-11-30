Amidst the economic downturn in Nigeria, Sunday Adebisi, a professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management in the Department of Business Administration at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has urged the country to prioritise entrepreneurship to develop the economy and create jobs.

Mr Adebisi gave the recommendation recently when he delivered the 1st special annual lecture of Dr Mike Adenuga (DMA) Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The professor, who is the first occupier of the chair, delivered the lecture titled: “Revolutionising the Nigerian Economy to Create Jobs and Sustainable Wealth: The Sole Ladder, the Sole Option, the Sole Platform.”

According to Mr Adebisi, Nigeria must as a matter of deliberate policy, embrace everything entrepreneurship, and that all hands must be on deck across each state to identify the innovations possible in the areas of their strength and motivate their citizens to pursue enterprise opportunities in these areas.

He said: “Without any option, this must become our priority, because we have more mouths to feed as a nation, more people to give jobs and more projects to be funded.

“Government must also as a matter of urgency democratise entrepreneurship knowledge for Gen Alpha, Y, and Z to have unhindered access through entrepreneurship education and practice at all levels.”

First of its kind

In her welcome remarks, Folashade Ogunsola, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, noted that the professorial chair was endowed in 2008 by Mike Adenuga, a business magnate and founder of Globacom, Nigeria’s third-largest mobile phone network.

Mrs Ogunsola, however, said the university found no qualified occupier for the chair until 2021 when Mr Adebisi was appointed.

The vice-chancellor said through the lecture, Mr Adebisi is fulfilling one of his core mandates, adding that the partnership between Mr Adenuga and the university will enhance the frontiers of entrepreneurial academic knowledge and skills acquisition not just for the university but also in Nigeria and Africa by extension.

“This first public lecture which is organised to expand public awareness in the field of entrepreneurial studies and skills development is expected to promote interest that can be galvanised to enhance job creation and address the massive problem of youth unemployment,” she said.

“This Chair is one of many initiatives to promote research and learning at the University of Lagos especially research and teaching that is responsive to development needs.

“We have continued to record success in the quality and quantum of research and grants, improved collaborations and partnerships with other universities and industry within and outside Nigeria, as well as exchange programmes for staff and students.”

Speaking on the professorial chair, Mr Adebisi said he applied for the position three times competing with other applicants across the world.

“Despite the rigours I went through on the four occasions, I continued to believe in my capability to deliver the expectations of this prestigious chair,” he said.

“In my resilience to demonstrate capability for the scholarships required to occupy this chair, I started the building of the UNILAG Entrepreneurship ecosystem through other university assignments.”

More interventions

Speaking further, Mrs Ogunsola said the university recently concluded the Project I2M Incubator programme, which she noted onboarded several innovators from across the country and trained them on skills and techniques to develop their innovation.

She said: “Some of the selected innovators were supported with prototyped funding as well as intellectual property filing, and company and tax registration.

“Similarly, we just secured the support of the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in accrediting the University of Lagos as a Business Development Service Provider Centre.

“This will support financing student enterprises and pitch ideas, creating an enabling environment for their business sustainability.”

Investment in SMEs

Taiwo Osipitan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DMA Professorial Chair, observed that due to the economy, people are being laid off every day because employers are trying to reduce costs and increase benefits.

Mr Osipitan noted that the lecture was an eye-opener in terms of what you can do on the side to augment your income to live a life devoid of anxiety.

The Chairman of the special lecture, Olutoyin Okeowo, who is the Pro-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, decried the rate of unemployment in the country.

Mr Okeowo cited a KPMG report that he said revealed that the unemployment rate in the country is expected to rise to about 20.6 per cent in 2023 due to the issue of about four to five million new entrants into the job market.

He added that employment and planning would continue to be a major challenge owing to what he termed the limited investment by the private sector, low industrialisation, and poor infrastructural development.

He said for economic growth to take place there must be a subsistence growth in GDP.

“We need to start to develop greater collaboration. Nigeria must develop a model that will stimulate the growth of SMEs. Nigeria should design strategies to address its challenges because SMEs have proven to be the largest employer of labour,” he said.

In his remarks, the special guest, the Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Abimbola Ashiru, observed that Small and medium-sized enterprises are the drivers of the economy of the world.

Mr Ashiru noted that Nigeria is blessed with a lot of mineral materials and the youth is smart in terms of entrepreneurship.

More lecture

According to Mr Adebisi, the main country that can make Africa command great respect and take its position among all other continents is Nigeria.

He cited the 2022 Global Innovation Index (GII) which captures the innovation ecosystem performance of the world economies, tracking the most recent global innovation trends among Countries of the world.

Nigeria ranked 114th among 132 countries ranked in the world, ranking 13th in Sub-Saharan Africa with Mauritius and South Africa ranking top two and within the top 80 GⅡ.

The professor also decried the trend of the “Japa syndrome” in Nigeria, which has been abused by its citizens.

He said the case of Nigerians leaving the country has been a “continuous, deliberate- voluntary out-migration slavery, that has plummeted our economy, decimated our health sector, collapse out tertiary institutions, destroyed many marriages and young homes and even led to the untimely deaths of many Nigerians.”

“We now have Nigerian youth who are professionals, engaging in non-professional health care casual jobs in the United Kingdom and Canada, and many of them are even locked down for years on these demeaning jobs as long as they want to remain in this land of their voluntary slavery,” he noted.

More recommendations

Mr Adebisi suggested that to make policy documents more robust, the Startup Act 2022 which provides the legal and institutional framework for the development and operations of Startups in Nigeria needs to be urgently reviewed.

He noted that the present Startup Acts 2022 is too narrow and cannot ensure wide coverage of enterprise development that is not technologically based.

He also suggested that the country must take advantage of the African Continental Trade Area (AfCTA).

“We must not become a dumping ground. Nigeria is the largest of all the countries altogether and it must have products and services it wants to trade freely among the partners to earn forex and also create better economic opportunity for its citizens,” he said.

Caption: From left to Right: DVC (Management Services), Professor Lucian Chukwu; VC, Professor Folasade Ogunsola OON, FAS; 1st Chair Occupier of DMA Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurship Studies, Sunday Adebisi; Ms Heiress Adetoun, and Oba of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

