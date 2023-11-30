The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa- CDC) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other development partners on Wednesday unveiled a five-year strategic plan (2023-2027) to strengthen Public Health Emergency Operation Centres (PHEOCs) in Africa and countries in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The strategic plan, which was launched at the ongoing 3rd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) in Lusaka, Zambia, is expected to be operational in at least 50 African countries to leap toward enhancing health preparedness and response in the region.

It will also guide the implementation of PHEOCs in member states of these regions toward meeting the minimum requirements or core capacities of a PHEOC.

However, it is estimated that $181,837,498 is needed to implement the activities planned for the five years in both regions.

Importance of PHEOCS

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Director-General of the Africa-CDC, Jean Kaseya, said the plan will guide nations as they actively work to position PHEOCs as central nerve centres for risk assessment, planning, and sharing of critical resources.

Mr Kaseya said if only one African country is ready to respond to a public health emergency, all countries in the region are at risk and exposed to outbreaks.

He said the Africa region is facing an average of two to three outbreaks per week, noting that the only way to prevent and respond to outbreaks is through strong PHEOCs.

He said while progress has been recorded in strengthening emergency preparedness and response, disparity still exists.

He calls for strong partnerships among nations in fostering the implementation of the five-year strategic plan.

“Let us put our hands together, let us be sure that we are working, let us ensure that we provide at least the $181 million needed to implement the plan,” he said.

He said the budget will cover costs related to renovating the PHEOC facilities, procurement of information and communication technology equipment, salary and daily subsistence allowances for experts, workshop participation, training and simulation exercise programmes and establishing regional PHEOCs of excellence.

Plan’ll shape public health future- Moeti

Speaking at the event, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the plan will shape the future of public health in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Ms Moeti said the devastating impact of disease outbreaks, and conflict jeopardises the health of millions of people and poses challenges that threaten the health of people.

“Together, we are working on the next phase ensuring a safer, healthier and more resilient future where public health emergencies no longer hold us tightened with fear,” she said.

She said the five-year plan marks a major milestone in the journey of ensuring health security and prompt response to public health emergencies.

She, however, said there is a need to work together and pool resources to ensure the plan’s implementation.

Strategic Plan

The PHEOC is critical to meeting the requirements of the international health regulations in assisting Member States to build and improve their public health emergency management capabilities.

The objectives of the strategic plan are to ensure that by 2027, at least 90 per cent of member states in Africa and Eastern Mediterranean regions will have developed and implemented the core PHEOC policy, plans, and procedures; develop and strengthen the capabilities of the PHEOC workforce (routine and surge staff) to support preparedness and response coordination.

Other objectives are to ensure that by 2027, at least 90 per cent of PHEOCs in the member states of Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean region have the information management and sharing platforms containing the minimum data required; and ensure that at least 90 per cent of member states in Africa and Eastern Mediterranean region have a PHEOC facility in place equipped with information, communication technology, and physical infrastructure that meets the minimum requirements by 2027.

It is also to designate eight centres of excellence PHEOCs in selected Member States in the WHO African and Eastern Mediterranean regions by the end of 2027.

