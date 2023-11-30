The stage is set for the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), the largest gathering of global stakeholders on climate change, but there are still mixed feelings on what to expect from this year’s edition of the event.

Hosted by the oil moguls in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, there are concerns on whether conversations on the need to drastically cut down on or phase out fossil fuel will be on the front burner.

This is especially following a report by the Centre for Climate Reporting and the BBC that the UAE plans to use its position as host of this year’s COP to secure fossil fuel deals with at least 15 countries.

The city of Dubai is already agog with delegates from across the world ready to make a case for their cause at the different negotiation tables.

From 30 November to 12 December, speeches will be delivered, pledges will be made and loud applauses will follow, but what remains to be seen or known is the will to follow through.

Akintunde Babatunde, who has reported several previous editions of the conference, noted that COP remains the right platform for conversations and an avenue for everyone to come together and take stock of the pledges of the past years and to make plans for the next year.

“What we should focus on as stakeholders is to name and shame those who continually make promises without commensurate action. We should also identify those who have done the work. So, when we converge again in Dubai, it is important for us to make sure we get more action, intentional actions to match the promises and pledges,” he said.

How did the world get here?

The UN climate conference and the UNFCCC convention came into force on 21 March 1994 to prevent “dangerous” human interference with the climate system.

The Paris Agreement of 2015 infused new life into the 1994 convention. With 198 member countries on board, it has a virtually global consent.

Since the Paris Agreement, there have been several developments around climate change and the roles parties (member countries) should play.

Countries from the global north had pledged some $100 billion per year to support mitigation and adaptation in the global south.

Very recently, in the last COP in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, loss and damage were made part of the agenda and the establishment of a fund was agreed upon.

The operationalisation of this fund has been discussed since the beginning of 2023, and the discussion will continue at this year’s conference.

What to look out for

Finance: It is clear that ‘money’ will be top of the agenda of conversations happening at COP28 just like every other COP. This promises to cover sad tales about the inadequacy of adaptation funds to questioning how much traction the Bridgetown Initiative proposed by Barbados is gaining.

The Bridgetown Initiative championed by Barbados will see Mia Mottley once again bring the crusade to Dubai, asking developed countries to rethink funds/loan accessing methods available to developing countries.

It demands immediate liquidity to stop the debt crisis in its tracks, by asking the IMF Board to return access to its unconditional rapid credit and financing facilities to previous crisis levels and to temporarily suspend its interest surcharges imposed on heavily indebted borrowing countries – for two to three years.

There is also another financial conversation on the Global Goal on Adaptation, while developing countries need trillions to tackle climate adaptation, developed countries have yet to make good on their promises of $100 billion annually.

Developing countries appear to have spoken loud enough to get the attention of the world to this issue, but the challenge of who pays for what and to whom remains the elephant in the negotiation room.

Operationalisation of Loss and Damage Fund: The loss and damage fund, which came to life at the last COP in Egypt, was billed to be operationalised this year following the agreements in Egypt.

On the eve of the COP28 opening ceremony, a draft proposal by the COP president indicates the adoption of the recommendation of the technical working committee including domiciling the funds in the World Bank.

Although there are no finalities to draft proposals, a member of the technical committee told PREMIUM TIMES that the adoption of the proposal is possible despite some reservations.

“This decision falls short of fully addressing developing nations’ concerns, including the proposal to designate the World Bank as an interim host. While the decision’s adoption at COP28 is likely…,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

He added that it is crucial to simultaneously enhance the financial scope of the fund necessitating hundreds of billions of dollars annually and establish a process for initial capitalisation and periodic replenishment. This step is essential to efficiently channel funds to those battling climate catastrophes.

Mr Singh also noted that the World Bank has, in principle, agreed to the conditions proposed by developing countries, which include enhanced access and independent decision-making for the fund.

The World Bank, he said, must revise its policies to meet these commitments and to effectively deliver finance to vulnerable communities and countries during its tenure.

“Any deviation from these commitments must result in the World Bank losing its role as the host of the new fund,” he added.

