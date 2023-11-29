The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed dates for registration and Computer-Based Tests for the 2024 edition of the annual Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) taken by admission seekers into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor (PAC), Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the dates were decided at a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management retreat held between 26 and 28 November.

He noted that the sales of forms for the 2024 UTME will begin from 15th January through February 2024.

Mock UTME

Mr Benjamin also said the 2024 Mock UTME has been scheduled to be held on 7th March 2024 while the actual UTME would hold from 19 to 29 April 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as from 10th April, 2024.

Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the examination body in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the board’s website for additional information.

