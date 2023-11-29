The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have arrested eight suspects for allegedly killing a police officer in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Edafe said the deceased, Sunday Okoebor, a deputy superintendent of police attached to the Command’s X-Squad was shot dead at his apartment.

According to Mr Edafe, the police officer was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who broke into his house.

The suspected armed robbers, Mr Edafe said, were disguised as operatives of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“He was shot in the head on noticing he was a police officer,” Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police said.

“The Commissioner of Police in Delta State immediately detailed tactical teams to go all out for the suspects. At about 6:30 a.m., on the same date, the reinforcement comprising the Command’s Joint Security Outfit also known as Operation Delta Hawk arrested eight suspects who have confessed to the act and murder of the late police officer.”

The state police commissioner, Wale Abass, has commiserated with the family of the deceased officer, assuring that justice will be served.

Meanwhile, Mr Abass has refuted reports that the police officer that was shot dead in his apartment was Mr Edafe, the Command’s spokesperson.

“The command wishes to debunk this false news in totality and advises members of the public to completely disregard it,” the statement said.

Gunmen have increased attacks on security agents in the state.

Another police officer was killed and others injured three months ago, when gunmen attacked a police division in Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, Vanguard newspaper reported.

