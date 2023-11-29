The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Orji Division, Godwin Udom, over the escape of a suspected serial rapist in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the suspect, identified as Ihee Andrewa and two other men allegedly gang-raped a 20-year-old woman in Owerri.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said Mr Udom, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), has been redeployed to the State Police Headquarters in Owerri on “standby.”

The police spokesperson said Mr Udo is facing an allegation of conspiracy, aiding and abetting in the escape of the suspected 30-year-old rapist who was detained at the Orji police facility where the DPO was serving.

“In addition, CSP Udom Godwin and other officers serving in the division that are linked to the case have been issued an official query for serious dereliction of duty, discreditable conduct, lack of supervision, failure to send situation report, disobedience to lawful order and an act of sabotage and unbecoming of a public officer,” Mr Okoye said.

The spokesperson said the police commissioner has mandated the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a “comprehensive investigation” into the case.

He said the deputy commissioner was also mandated to ensure that all suspects involved in the alleged rape of the 20-year-old woman were all arrested and prosecuted.

“More so, the DPO and other officers involved in the case have been subjected to investigation and will be sanctioned appropriately if found complicit,” he added.

New DPO

Meanwhile, Mr Okoye said the state police commissioner has deployed Chima Eke, also a chief superintendent of police, to take charge as the new DPO of the Orji Police Division.

The spokesperson said the police authorities in the state appreciate the concerns of residents and assured them “that the victim will get the justice that she deserves in this case.”

