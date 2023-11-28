Senators from the Northern region of the country have asked President Bola Tinubu to restore electricity to Niger Republic.

They also asked the military junta in Niger Republic to return the country to democratic rule.

The lawmakers, under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum (NSF), said this in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

The appeal is coming about four months after Nigeria cut power supply to Niger Republic, as one of the sanctions against the coupists in the country.

NSF Chairman, Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central, read the communique to journalists on behalf of the forum.

“We asked the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and of course, the ECOWAS Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of humanitarian gesture restore electricity in Niger Republic” Mr Ningi said .

Mr Ningi, a former deputy senate leader, stressed that the Northern senators condemned the coup in Niger Republic.

The senator called on the military junta in Niger to heed the demands of other African leaders to free deposed President Mohamed Bazoun and his family from detention as well as restore democracy in the country.

“The Northern Senators Forum in strong terms condemned military intervention in democratic spaces in some west African subregions. The forum condemned in totality the coup de tat in Niger, a Nigerian neighbouring country.

“We asked the military junta in Niger to heed the demand of other countries by freeing President Mohammed Bazoun and his immediate family to fully chose a country of his choice.

“The Northern Senators Forum further asked the junta in Niger to bring about a transition timetable that will last not more than two years period.

“The Northern Senators Forum asks ECOWAS to lift restrictions on Niger Republic in the interest of business at our border communities. It is important that Nigeriens should not suffer as a result of coup in their country just as we are seeing what is happening in Gaza.

“We call on Niger and Nigeria that we remain brothers, we remain partners and we remain Africans,” the forum said.

