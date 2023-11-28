The body of a missing Fulani leader, Umar Ibrahim, who went missing on Wednesday, has been found in an abandoned well in Jokom, a community in Mangu Local Government, Plateau State.

The spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Oya James, a captain, confirmed the incident to reporters on Monday.

The deceased was the Ciroma of Kumbun district in Magun.

The chairman of ‘Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, told Daily Trust, that the deceased had gone missing when he left a hospital on Wednesday to buy food for his sick wife who was on admission at a hospital.

“After searching for four days the body was found in an abandoned well, close to the hospital.

“The corpse was recovered by soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven who have been maintaining peace in the area.”

“We are calling on all our members to remain calm and never take laws into their hands. We should continue to be law-abiding. The security agencies are doing their best. We are calling on the security to do fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book,” the Daily Trust quoted Mr Abdullahi as saying.

The incident occurred barely two months after Adamu Idris, the Ardo (Fulani leader) of Panyam in the same Mangu Local Government was killed.

Mr Idris was declared missing on 24 September, when he was said to be returning from a condolence visit to Mangu. His corpse was later found in a shallow grave in neighbouring Bauchi State.

However, the Nigerian Army, in a statement, said personnel of its Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) tactical team arrested one Philip Gokas, alias Jaykimo, in Lagos State, who is believed to be the alleged mastermind of the killing.

There are often tit-for-tat attacks between the Mwaghavuls and the Fulanis in Mangu. The conflict has claimed hundreds of lives on both sides and several thousands of people.1 have been displaced.

