Following a security breach that occurred in Sierra Leone on Sunday, Nigeria and ECOWAS on Monday sent a delegation to Freetown.

Sierra Leone President Julius Bio made this known in a post on X where he described the delegation as ‘high-powered.’

The delegation included Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, Christopher Musa; Chief of Defence Military Intelligence, Emmanuel Udiandeye, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray.

According to Mr Bio, the delegation conveyed a message of solidarity from the Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee of Heads of State and Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, as well as that of the other ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

He noted that the delegation reiterated the sub-regional bloc’s commitment towards preserving democracy and good governance across the sub-region while assuring of their readiness to work with his government towards forestalling any future security occurrences.

“My Government’s commitment to democracy, justice, the well-being and safety of our citizens remains unwavering,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Sierra Leone’s government on Sunday announced a nationwide curfew following an attack on a military armoury. The attack saw the abduction of prisoners from a correctional facility.

The government has, however, assured citizens that it is on top of the situation and has arrested some persons responsible for the attack including some senior military officers.

Mr Bio assured that his government will continue to work towards preserving and promoting the “priceless peace” that Sierra Leone has enjoyed as a country since the end of its decade-long civil war 21 years ago.

The security breach in Sierra Leone is occurring during a period of political uncertainty in many West and Central African countries with the resurgence of military coups. Coups have taken place in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Gabon in recent years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

