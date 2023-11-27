The magistrate court in Edo State has sentenced a man identified as Dele Eric to 14 years in prison after he was found guilty in a gang rape case involving a woman with disability.

According to BraveHeart Initiative (BHI) for Youth and Women, a non-governmental organisation that is based in the state, the victim was physically assaulted and sexually violated by four young men in Ikpeshi Community, Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, South-south Nigeria on 3 January, 2020.

The organisation, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Priscilla Usiobaifo, explained that the perpetrators inflicted machete wounds on the victim’s body when she resisted their sexual violation, while the convicted man “committed further atrocity by masturbating and ejaculating on the victim’s face and mouth.”

It said though all the perpetrators had absconded as soon as the crime was committed, both Mr Eric and another unnamed accomplice were arrested seven months after the assault.

The organisation noted that while the whereabouts of the two others could not be traced by the police, only Mr Eric was sentenced while one was cleared by the police for being “mentally unstable.”

According to BHI, it funded the case investigation and court prosecution through the support by the Open Society Foundation (OSIWA-OSF) and the MacArthur Foundation, noting that the verdict was given on 24 November by Nosa Musoe, who is the Chief Magistrate (Special Grade) of the Magistrate Court, Igarra, Akoko Edo LGA of the state.

Eric’s case, COVID-19 impact

According to BHI, its intervention had commenced 4 January 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; saying it facilitated the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Benin City, the state capital.

This it noted was followed by an arraignment on 24 July 2020.

“Commissioner of Police vs Momodu Fatai, Dele Eric case with Charge No MIG/23c /2020 was prosecuted by

Inspector Obeze Samuel of the Igarra Area Command,” the NGO noted in the statement.

It added that the prosecution timeline was significantly elongated as a result of the COVID crisis.

The statement further reads: “Despite the slow pace, our team remained fiercely spirited, resilient, and hopeful in the judicial process to deliver justice,” BHI noted.

“We are grateful to the BraveHeart Initiative SGBV case workers for their determination for justice and support to the survivor to access essential services in the face of the several limitations from the rigid COVID-19 protocols in Edo State.

“Despite the health risks and security anxieties during the pandemic, our team of dedicated caseworkers showed remarkable solidarity to survivors of Sexual and Gender Based Violence in rural communities of Edo State.”

The group said it welcomed the verdict “and remains resolute, steadfast and unwavering in our commitment to facilitating justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.”

More cases

As of November 2023, BHI said it has facilitated court convictions of 29 sex offenders in 26 cases, with the highest in 2020 and 2021 with five and six cases and convictions respectively.

“As we commemorate 16 Days of Activism for Violence Against Women this year 2023, I envision a strong, inclusive, resilient justice system that ensures survivor-centred litigation,” Mrs Usiobaifo said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

