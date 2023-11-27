The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the landing of an Abuja-bound aircraft at Asaba International Airport in Delta State.

The Director-General of NCAA, Musa Nuhu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that there was confusion among air passengers on Sunday when the aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airlines Limited surprisingly landed at the airport in the South-south state.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano State, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, who was a passenger in the aircraft, narrated how the incident happened in a post on his X handle.

“We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja, only for us to realise that we landed in Asaba,” Mr Tanko-Yakasai wrote at about 4:22 p.m. on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

The PRP candidate uploaded a photograph of the passengers inside the aircraft.

Another X user, Augustine Macky, who also boarded the aircraft, uploaded a video clip which showed some passengers of the aircraft complaining bitterly about the error.

Mr Macky said he and other passengers in the aircraft were terrified by the incident.

Investigation

Mr Nuhu, in the Monday statement, said “Preliminary steps have been taken pending conclusions of (the) ongoing investigation.”

“The authority wishes to reassure the travelling public that it will leave no stone unturned as it has always done in the past to ensure continued safety of the aviation industry,” he said.

‘Why we diverted the airline’

Meanwhile, the United Nigeria Airlines has spoken about the incident.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the airline’s spokesperson, Uchegbu Achilleus-Chud, explained that the affected aircraft, NUA 0504, was “temporarily diverted to Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.”

Mr Achilleus-Chud said “a wrong announcement” by the cabin crew upon landing at Asaba created confusion among passengers.

“At all material time, the pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed,” he said.

The spokesperson announced that the aircraft has since “landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination weather.”

He maintained that the airline was committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers at all times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

