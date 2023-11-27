President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 Appropriations Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the Research and Information Department of the National Assembly, Ali Barde, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

The Appropriations Bill will contain budget proposals for the 2024 fiscal year.

This will be the first full-year budget President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly since he was inaugurated in May.

The presentation of the budget suggests that Mr Tinubu will maintain the January to December budget cycle initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Letter from President

Meanwhile, a letter from President Tinubu informing the National Assembly of his plan to present the budget was conveyed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday.

The letter will be read at the two chambers tomorrow during the plenary.

The lawmakers had on earlier this month passed supplementary budget of N2.17 trillion requested by President Bola Tinubu. The president signed the budget on 8 November.

Last Wednesday, the National Assembly passed the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF-FSP).

The upper chamber approved the expenditure framework with a total spending of N26 trillion for the 2024 budget fiscal year and a borrowing plan of N7.8 trillion.

It passed the 2024-2026 MTEF-FSP after considering a report submitted by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, during the plenary.

Also, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting on Monday, also approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion.

The approval is with an increase of N1.5 trillion from the earlier estimated bill proposed in the MTEF-FSP.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the new proposal was legitimate because the appropriation was dependent on the final process that could be changed due to many variables including new priorities and MDA presentations.

The budget is also with an increase of about N7 trillion from the 2023 appropriation presented by former President, Muhammadu Buhari last year.

That year, Mr Buhari presented a budget of N20.51 trillion.

