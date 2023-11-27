President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 Appropriations Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the Research and Information Department of the National Assembly, Ali Barde, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

The Appropriations Bill will contain budget proposals for the 2024 fiscal year.

This will be the first full-year budget President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly since he was inaugurated in May.

The presentation of the budget suggests that Mr Tinubu will maintain the January to December budget cycle initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later…

