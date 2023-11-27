President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the cabinet are already at the Council Chambers for the meeting while a number of new permanent secretaries are also present.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eight new permanent secretaries were sworn in by the president.
The new appointees are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba and Bako Deborah Odoh.
Others are Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Agbo.
They were appointed on Friday.
The appointees are to be assigned their various portfolios by the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).
The FEC is the top advisory body to the President, saddled with the responsibilities of formulating policies, advising on governance matters, and overseeing the implementation of government initiatives.
The president is also expected to present to the cabinet members various issues bordering on the memoranda of understanding and agreement reached at his recent foreign engagements.
