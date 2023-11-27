Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has formally declared his ambition for the 2024 governorship election in the state.
Mr Shaibu, who made the declaration in a pre-recorded speech aired on Monday said, he will be contesting under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Channels television reported.
“After all the consultation we made, we needed to now make the answer to our consultations known to the people. And this answer is clear: they have asked me to run,” Mr Shaibu, a former labour leader said.
ALSO READ: Edo deputy governor sues Obaseki, SSS, police over alleged plots to remove him
The deputy governor has been at loggerheads with Governor Godwin Obaseki, who appears to prefer another person as his successor.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999