Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has formally declared his ambition for the 2024 governorship election in the state.

Mr Shaibu, who made the declaration in a pre-recorded speech aired on Monday said, he will be contesting under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Channels television reported.

“After all the consultation we made, we needed to now make the answer to our consultations known to the people. And this answer is clear: they have asked me to run,” Mr Shaibu, a former labour leader said.

The deputy governor has been at loggerheads with Governor Godwin Obaseki, who appears to prefer another person as his successor.

Details later…

