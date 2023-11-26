The chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, has resigned.

Mr Akawor’s resignation follows his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as a federal commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation Commission.

In a resignation letter dated 22 November and addressed to Umaru Damagun, the PDP national chairperson, Mr Akawor gave his new appointment as a reason for his resignation.

He said he had since handed over to his deputy, Aeron Chukwuma.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Mr President – Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his consideration and for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity.

“I remain committed to the ideals of our party always and will continue to be available to provide, steer, and support for all party affairs whenever l am called upon,” Mr Akawor said.

Mr Akawor, a diplomat and politician, is a former Nigerian ambassador to South Korea. He is the second high-profile PDP member from Rivers State to get a federal appointment in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Nyesom Wike, a PDP member and immediate-past governor of the oil-rich Rivers State, was earlier appointed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by President Tinubu.

Mr Akawor as the PDP chairperson and Mr Wike as leader of the party in Rivers, the party adopted Mr Tinubu, as its presidential candidate in Rivers State, instead of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who was the PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Akawor, an ally of Mr Wike, had before now served as the sole administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority and director-general of Mr Wike’s governorship campaign.

