Stephen Nwaigwe, a dismissed Catholic priest, has been remanded for allegedly raping and impregnating a teenager in Anambra State.

The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court in Awka, the state capital, ordered the remand when the matter came up in court on Monday, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Mr Nwaigwe was among the priests expelled by a popular Catholic Faith-Based Religious Congregation in Orlu, Imo State, known as the Two Hearts of Love Congregation in 2018 over alleged misconduct inimical to the image of the church.

But the dismissed priest has continued to carry out religious activities at the invitation of groups and organisations.

Mr Nwaigwe was said to have met the teenager (name withheld) at Saint Albert The Great Catholic Church Parish, Obosi in Anambra State where he was invited for a church programme.

He was also accused of taking the pregnant teenager to Benin City, Edo State, where the baby was delivered, but the police said the whereabouts of the said baby was still unknown.

Survivor speaks

The survivor, while answering questions at the court, said Mr Nwaigwe took her from her parents to live with him when she was 14 years old with a promise to sponsor her education, while she equally served as his cook.

The teenager said Mr Nwaigwe started raping her until she became pregnant at the age of 17 as soon as she moved into his house.

She said when she informed him about her pregnancy, the dismissed cleric took her from Ihiala in Anambra State, where they lived, to somewhere in Benin City to the house of a couple he introduced to her as his brother and the wife.

“While on our way to Benin City, Father (the suspect) told me to say that I was gang-raped. But I have never been raped before, except the ones he did to me in his house.

“When I gave birth to my baby at a native birth attendant’s house in Benin City, I was told that the baby died and when I made efforts for them to show me the dead baby, they said it had been buried,” the survivor narrated.

During the court proceedings, the police prosecutor informed the court that there was probable cause to order the remand of the dismissed priest.

However, the defence counsel applied for bail for the defendant, urging the court to exercise its discretion of bail in favour of the defendant, citing sections 13(3), 71(3), 72 and 73 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Anambra State, 2022, as well as, sections 35 and 36 of the Nigerian constitution.

The counsel also prayed the court to grant bail to the dismissed priest in most liberal terms, assuring the court that Mr Nwaigwe would never jump bail, if granted.

But the police prosecutor opposed the bail application by the defence counsel, saying the case before the court was an offence against a minor who was supposedly under the spiritual guardianship of the defendant.

The prosecutor emphasised that the defendant had since been suspended by the authorities of the Roman Catholic Church, noting that the claim that the defendant had serious health challenge to warrant being granted bail, was never certified by a qualified medical personnel, as required by law.

He further contended that the defendant could jump bail and leave the country without standing trial, if granted bail.

Ruling on the bail application, the chief magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe, noted that the case before the court was an offence punishable with life imprisonment upon conviction.

Ms Osakwe regretted that the offence of rape against minors was becoming rampant in the society.

The chief magistrate urged Mr Nwaigwe to seek his bail at the High Court and subsequently ordered the prosecuting police officer to transmit the original case file to the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Anambra State.

She subsequently adjourned the case until 6 December for report of compliance

