The Coach of Rangers International, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has a positive outlook going into Sunday’s crucial game against Abia Warriors.

Rangers have been one of the shining lights in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) this season.

Their good run may be attributed to the new sheriffs in town both in the technical and administrative affairs of the club.

The Midas touch of Coach Ilechukwu, who joined Rangers before the season began in July, has been evident.

However, there are still problems in the Enugu-based club that the gaffer needs to fix.

In nine games played, Rangers have won four times with three draws and two defeats.

However, despite their decent affairs, the club have only kept a clean sheet twice, making them one of the elite teams that have conceded more goals: 10 in the league.

Another Oriental derby for Fidelis

Having defeated his former club Heartland of Owerri 2-0 in his first Oriental derby as Rangers coach, Ilechukwu is keen to prove his worth and managerial skills in another difficult test.

Rangers have failed to win in their last three games against Abia Warriors, a jinx the team will be eager to break.

While speaking with PREMIUM TIMES ahead of Sunday’s game, the coach emphasised the importance of the Oriental Derby while assuring that his boys were prepared for the critical task.

“As Rangers family. We understand the Abia Warriors are a very strong team. They have not lost any points at home. But this is a derby, it’s going to be a different ball game. I understand that they would like to win to keep the records going, but we are prepared for the game because the game is a very important game. And I think we are positive about this game. And is it very possible we get positive results come Sunday,” he said.

Rangers have only picked two points on the road this season but Coach Fidelis assured of a more prepared Rangers than usual in Sunday’s match.

