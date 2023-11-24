The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has inaugurated the new Rivers State Caretaker Committee of the party.

The committee, chaired by Tony Okocha, was inaugurated at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported the dissolution of the State Executive Committee and the appointment of Mr Okocha, an ally of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to head the committee.

The party also appointed some allies of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi as members of the committee.

Mr Amaechi is a member of the APC while Mr Wike belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Wike, who unsuccessfully bid for his party’s presidential ticket last year, is believed to have some influence in the Rivers State chapter of the APC in the state by virtue of his position as a minister in the APC-led federal government.

No discrimination

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Ganduje warned the committee not to discriminate against anyone so that they can expand the party.

“We expect you to put more life into the party. There’s no discrimination, you’re brothers in unity; regard yourselves as APC, APC and APC. You don’t belong to any group but the group of APC in Rivers State,” he said.

He urged the caretaker committee “to constitute various committees so that you can get more and more entrance into the party.”

“We have confidence in you, and we expect you to involve yourselves because part of the reform system is to introduce electronic registration of our members and we request you to pay attention to it.

“Also we expect you to create an enabling environment so that congresses can be conducted for the emergence of leadership at ward, local, state, and even the senatorial levels,” Mr Ganduje added.

In his response, Mr Okocha said he would not fail the party in the task before the committee members.

“We want to assure you that having assembled good heads, ardent and faithful party supporters, we’ll not fail you.

“We assure you that the days of faction in APC in River State are over because all the various groups are represented here and having all of us will engender a new and vibrant APC in the state.

“We’ll engage with our friends and plead with them, and woo members of other political parties to see APC as a new pride in Rivers State”, he said.

Since 2018, the Rivers State chapter of the APC has been enmeshed in crises.

