President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation:

(1) Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo

(2) Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji

(3) Rimi Nura Abba

(4) Bako Deborah Odoh

(5) Omachi Raymond Omenka

(6) Ahmed Dunoma Umar

(7) Watti Tinuke

(8) Ella Nicholas Agbo

President Tinubu anticipates that the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superseding interest of the Nigerian people.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

