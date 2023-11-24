Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has applauded the Court of Appeal’s verdict which upheld his victory as the winner of the March 18 governorship elections in the state.

Mr Sani, in a statement, hailed the judgement which affirmed the verdict the Kaduna State Election Petition Tribunal.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by Isa Ashiru, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate, to challenge Mr Sani’s victory at the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Mr Sani described the verdict as a “testament to the strength of our legal institutions, a win for democracy and a validation of the people’s will.”

According to the statement by Mr Sani’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, on Friday, the governor expressed joy and gratitude for the confirmation of his victory by the Court of Appeal.

He also extended a hand of fellowship to all opposing sides, urging them to join him to move Kaduna State forward in tandem with his ‘#SUSTAINKaduna agenda’.

“Today, I received the news of the Appeal Court verdict. I acknowledge and appreciate the diligence and thoroughness of the Kaduna State Elections Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court for arriving at this verdict today.

“I have always remained confident in our judicial process. It is now time to peacefully move forward and continue to work assiduously for the people of Kaduna without distractions as the task ahead of us is huge.

“The Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe and my humble self, appreciate the All Progressives Congress family, and the good people of Kaduna for their unflinching support during this entire process

“I urge my brothers in the opposition to accept this verdict in good faith and as the will of the people. It is time to come together to move our great state forward.” Governor Sani stated.

The governor promised to continue encouraging dialogue with all stakeholders and maintain an open-door policy for well-meaning citizens

