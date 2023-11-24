The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has asked the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to restrain the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) from dissolving it.

Peter Ohochukwu, an executive member of the party in the state, filed the suit on behalf of other members on Thursday.

Respondents in the suit include, the APC National chairperson, Abdullahi Ganduje, Secretary, Sarajudeen Basiru; Tony Okocha, the inspector general of police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The applicant, Mr Ohochukwu, is asking the court to restrain the respondents from taking steps capable of “destroying or distorting” the state executive committee of the party in Rivers State.

He is seeking “An interim order compelling parties in this suit to maintain status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The APC-NWC, on Wednesday, announced the dissolution of the Rivers State Executive Committee of the party and replaced it with a caretaker committee to run the party for six months.

The caretaker committee which was scheduled for inauguration on Friday (today) is headed by Tony Okocha, an ally of Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of the state.

Mr Wike, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supported the APC in last year’s presidential election, an alliance that fetched him an appointment as FCT Minister.

Dissatisfied with the action of the NWC, the Rivers APC executives who were elected on 16 October 2021, have asked the court to stop its dissolution.

The dissolved executive committee, which has been grappling with internal crisis for years, are loyal to Mr Wike’s political rival and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Mr Amaechi, the leader of APC in Rivers State and former governor of the state, fell out with the party at the centre in June 2022, after losing the presidential primary to Mr Tinubu, who later won the presidential election.

The former minister,who did not join the party presidential campaign team, became silent at the national level, particularly, after his political rival, Mr Wike, was appointed a minister.

His last grip on the APC was the Rivers State Executive Committee, and dissolving it suggests Mr Amaechi may lose relevance both in Rivers State and at the national level.

