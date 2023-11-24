The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed the election of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

The three-member panel, in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the five-ground appeal filed by Isa Ashiru, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate in the 18 March governorship election in the state.

The court held that the appeal was unmeritorious.

The appeal stemmed from the judgement of the Kaduna State Governroship Election Petition Tribunal, whose three-member panel had split two-to-one in its conclusions on the merit of the petition and a technical aspect of the case.

In the judgement delivered on 28 September, two members of the tribunal, in a majority decision, ruled that the petition brought by the PDP and Mr Ashiru failed because the petitioners were too late to apply for pre-hearing notice after filing their petition.

This decision essentially shot down the petition without considering its merit.

But the tribunal went further to rule on the merit, to cover the field of all the issues raised in the petition. Delivering judgement on the merit of the case, the tribunal, again, split two-to-one to rule that it would have declared the election inconclusive had the petition passed the procedural test.

Given the nature of the judgement, both sides to the dispute headed to the Court of Appeal to challenge the aspects of the verdict they found to be unfavourable.

In its judgement on Friday, the Court of Appeal resolved both the appeals and cross-appeal in favour of the APC

The court set aside the aspect of the tribunal’s judgement directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in some polling units in parts of the state.

The court also said the trial tribunal was wrong to have declared the poll inconclusive.

Obietonbara Owupele Daniel-Kalio, who read the lead judgments on the main and cross-appeals,held that the 18 March election which produced Mr Sani was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

The appeals, judgement

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the main appeal marked: CA/K/EP/GOV/KAD/39/2023, Mr Ashiru and PDP sued INEC, Mr Sani and APC; while in the cross-appeal marked: CA/K/EP/GOV/KAD/40/2023, Mr Sani and APC filed the appeal against Mr Ashiru and three others.

In the main appeal, the Court of Appeal resolved all the five formulated issues against Mr Ashiru and PDP.

The five issues bordered on alleged malpractices, over-voting, manipulation of results, and ballot stuffing.

In the cross-appeal filed by the APC, which challenged the declaration of the election inconclusive, the panel resolved the three formulated issues in favour of the party and vacated the declaration of the tribunal.

The court held that evidence relied upon by the tribunal to declare the election inconclusive were manifestly bad, unreliable and ought not to have given any probative value.

The panel of justices, headed by Justice Daniel-Kalio, was supported by James Gambo Abundaga and Mohamed Baba Idris.

But the aggrieved parties still have the right to appeal to the Supreme Court which has the final say on the governorship elections.

NAN reports that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna had, on 28 September, declared the Kaduna State governorship election inconclusive.

The petition was filed by Mr Ashiru against Mr Sani.

In a split decision of a ratio of 2:1, the three-member tribunal panel led by Victor Oviawe declared that the election was inconclusive.

The panel thus directed that a supplementary election should be held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within 90 days.

The tribunal further directed INEC to conduct election in seven wards, four local governments, 22 polling units consisting of 16,300 registered voters.

NAN reports that the PDP had headed to the tribunal to challenge Sani’s election victory.

The PDP had baked its arguments on the grounds of alleged irregularities and electoral fraud, deposing that its candidate, Ashiru, won the election.

During the hearing of the petition, the PDP and Mr Ashiru called 24 witnesses and presented claims and documents to prove their case.

(NAN)

