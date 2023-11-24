The Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from removing Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit on the issue.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, granted an ex-parte motion moved by Joshua Musa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Thursday, a copy of the order made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Mr Ekwo subsequently adjourned the matter until 4 December for a hearing of the motion on notice.

Mr Anyanwu was the PDP’s Imo State governorship candidate in the recent election held on 11 November in the state.

NAN reports that the suit was filed by two members of the party – Geoffrey Ihentuge and Apollo’s Godspower.

They sued the PDP, Umar Damagun (the Acting National Chairman) and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Other defendants are the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiffs, among their five prayers, prayed for an order of interim injunction, restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from carrying out the threat to remove the National Secretary (Anyanwu).

This, he said, is a violation of the provisions of Article 47 (1) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

They sought an order restraining the PDP and its executives from preventing Mr Anyanwu discharge his functions as an elected national Officer as contained in Article 36(1) of the Constitution of the party.

Also, they sought an order of interim injunction restraining them from appointing any person as acting national secretary of the party when Anyanwu’s tenure is still running and subsisting until 9 December 2025 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

They equally sought an order restraining INEC (5th defendant) from recognising any purported appointment of any person as PDP’s national secretary whether in acting capacity or otherwise other than Anyanwu, whose tenure of four years was still running and subsisting until 9 December 2025 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, among others.

In their 16-ground argument, the plaintiffs argued that Article 47(1) of the PDP Constitution provided for a tenure of four years for its executive committees at all levels from the date of inauguration.

They argued that Mr Anyanwu was duly elected on 10 December 2021 and was entitled to remain in office till 9 December 2025.

They said that an elected national officer of the PDP cannot be arbitrarily removed from office in any manner howsoever without his resignation and in breach of the party’s constitution.

They argued that there must be a vote of no confidence as required by Article 47(3) of the party’s constitution proposed or moved at a national convention before a national officer like Me Anyanwu could be removed from office.

Mr Ekwo granted the prayers for interim orders after the ex-pate motion was moved.

Controversy

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Anyanwu was the PDP candidate in the 11 November Imo State governorship election. But he lost the election to Governor Hope Uzodinma of All Progressives Congress (APC) who was re-elected for his second and final term in office.

The PDP’s NWC had, on 14 November, asked Mr Anyanwu to step aside and directed Setonji Koshoedo to take over as acting national secretary.

Until his appointment, Mr Koshoedo was the deputy national secretary.

PDP’s acting National Chairman, Mr Damagum, who announced after the NWC meeting, explained that Mr Koshoedo’s appointment was pending the resolution of the issues.

NAN also reports that arising from its South-east Zonal Executive Committee meeting held in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, on 20 October, PDP National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, declared that the zone had unanimously nominated the former party National Youth Leader, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, as the new National Secretary.

Consequently, the High Court in Enugu, on 23 October, restrained Mr Anyanwu from parading himself as National Secretary and ordered Mr Damagum to recognise Mr Udek-Okoye as the replacement.

The order was equally reaffirmed on 7 November.

Explaining the decision of the NWC, Mr Damagum said: “Since there are conflicting court orders, we urged the two sides to stand down.

“And we have agreed and appointed the deputy national secretary to continue to act as secretary pending the time we will resolve all the issues; the conflicting court orders and resolutions of the South-east matter.”

(NAN)

