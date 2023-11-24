The feud between Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike is far from being over as the state government has redeployed the clerk of the Rivers House of Assembly and his deputy.

The Clerk, Emeka Amadi and deputy, Calistus Ojirika redeployment is contained in a circular dated 20 November and signed by Inyingi Brown, director (Service Welfare) on behalf of the Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke.

Mr Amadi has been posted to the State Scholarship Board while Mr Ojirika has been posted to the Readers Project.

Also affected in the postings which take immediate effect is Georgewill Otto, an assistant director, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development who is moved to the State Small Town and Rural Water Supply Agency.

“All handing-over formalities are to be concluded upon the date of receipt of this letter and the last pay certificate and record of service of the affected officers moved to their new place of work without delay,” the circular which is being circulated on Facebook read.

READ ALSO:

Governor Fubara spokesperson, Boniface Onyedi confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday night, the redeployment of the officials.

The clerk’s redeployment took place the same day (Tuesday) that rival factions of the Rivers assembly held parallel sittings at different locations, a development that prompted the police in the state to take over the assembly complex.

Four police patrol vehicles were seen at the entrance of the assembly complex. An Armoured Personnel Carrier was also seen placed at one end of the road where the complex is located, Punch newspaper reported.

Background

Rivers State has been enmeshed in political crisis since late October after an attempt by some of the lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara, resulted in the bombing of a section of the assembly complex.

Governor Fubara, in the company of his aides, were tear-gassed by the police while visiting the complex to assess the level of damage caused by the explosion.

The Rivers assembly is split into two factions – a faction backed by former Governor Wike who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and another faction loyal to Governor Fubara.

Martin Amaewhule is the speaker of the faction that is backed by Mr Wike while Edison Ehie, a former leader of the assembly who was removed for not supporting Governor Fubara’s impeachment is the speaker of the faction that is loyal to Mr Fubara.

The political crisis in the state has persisted despite a mediation by President Bola Tinubu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

