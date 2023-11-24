The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificate of return to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, following his victory at the Court of Appeal as the validly elected Senator for Plateau South Senatorial District.

Mr Lalong, according to a statement by his media aide, Makut Macham, on Thursday, received the certificate from INEC National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

The development indicates the minister is set to quit President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet to take his seat at the Senate.

Mr Lalong will replace Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared by INEC as the winner of the 25 February senatorial election.

Mr Bali, a retired Air Force officer, was sacked by the Court of Appeal on 7 November.

Mr Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the immediate-past governor of Plateau State.

He was inaugurated as minister on 21 August by President Bola Tinubu.

He once served as speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

He was the director general of the APC Presidential Campaign for the February presidential election.

According to the statement, Mr Lalong expressed joy on the victory and dedicated the certificate to the good people of Plateau South for their support and cooperation over the years.

He promised never to let them down.

His wife, Regina, and children accompanied him to receive the certificate of return.

Also present at the brief ceremony were a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, APC Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter; Minority Leader of Plateau Assembly, Joe Bukar, and some members of the Plateau Assembly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

