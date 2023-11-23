The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked the authorities in China to provide more information on an outbreak of pneumonia.

The outbreak said to be ravaging northern China currently has been described as mysterious.

The new outbreak is said to be mostly affecting children.

Confirming the development in a statement on Wednesday, the global health organisation noted that an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children in the region deserves special attention.

Backstory

WHO, in the statement which was published on its website, noted that at a press conference on 13 November, the Chinese National Health Commission reported an increase in incidence of respiratory diseases in China.

“Chinese authorities attributed this increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection which typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

“Authorities stressed the need for enhanced disease surveillance in healthcare facilities and community settings, as well as strengthening the capacity of the health system to manage patients,” the WHO wrote.

It added that on Tuesday, media reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China. “It is unclear if these are associated with the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities, or separate events.”

WHO seeks information

To show its concern over the development, WHO said it, on Wednesday, requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, “as well as laboratory results from these reported clusters among children, through the International Health Regulations mechanism.”

“We have also requested further information about recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and mycoplasma pneumoniae, and the current burden on health care systems. WHO is also in contact with clinicians and scientists through our existing technical partnerships and networks in China,” the statement further said.

WHO said since mid-October, northern China has consistently reported an increase in influenza-like illness compared to the same period in the previous three years.

“China has systems in place to capture information on trends in influenza, influenza-like illnesses, RSV and SARS-CoV-2, and reports to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

“While WHO seeks this additional information, we recommend that people in China follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness, which include recommended vaccination; keeping distance from people who are ill; staying home when ill; getting tested and medical care as needed; wearing masks as appropriate; ensuring good ventilation; and regular hand-washing,” the statement added.

The global health body said it will continue to provide updates on the matter, even as it monitors the development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

