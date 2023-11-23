The Court of Appeal in Lagos, on Wednesday, affirmed the election of Bassey Otu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Cross River State.

A three-member panel of the court, in its judgement, upheld the decision of the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had, in September, affirmed Governor Otu’s victory at the 18 March polls.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sandy Onor, a professor, to challenge the decision of the tribunal delivered on 26 September.

The court resolved all the 20 issues raised in the appeal in favour of Mr Otu and against Mr Onor and his party.

According to the court, all the issues canvassed by the appellants, were pre-election matters that should have been litigated at the Federal High Court within 14 days of their happening.

The court ruled that the tribunal was right to decline jurisdiction to determine the issue of the deputy governor, Peter Odey’s membership of a political party. The issue, according to the court, is a pre-election matter, therefore, was statute-barred.

The court also agreed with the tribunal that the appellants did not prove the alleged conflict in the names of the secondary school attended by Mr Otu.

It also ruled that the tribunal was right to reject the testimonies of three petitioners’ witnesses tagged as PW1, PW2 and PW3.

The Court of Appeal held that the witnesses, who were subpoenaed to testify in court, did not fall into the category of witnesses that could be compelled to appear in court by a subpoena, as they were all under the control of the appellants at the material time.

The court further agreed with the tribunal that PW3 did not present academic qualifications or qualifications of practice in the specific field of immigration to show that he was an expert in immigration law.

The court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and affirmed Mr Otu and Mr Odey, as the duly elected governor and deputy governor of Cross River State, respectively.

It also awarded N1 million cost against each of the appellants – Mr Otu and PDP – in favour of each of the four rspondents – Messrs Otu and Odey alongside the INEC and the APC.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, represented the governor and his deputy.

J.Y. Musa, also a SAN represented the appellants.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Otu the winner of the 18 March election. The commission said he polled 258,619 votes to defeat PDP’s Mr Onor, who scored 179,636.

But Mr Onor and the PDP had filed a petition to challenge the results declared by the electoral commission.

The tribunal, on 26 September, dismissed the petition and affirmed Mr Otu’s victory.

Mr Onor proceeded to the Court of Appeal to challenge the tribunal’s judgement.

Although, the Court of Appeal dismissed Mr Onor’s appeal on Wednesday, he has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court which has the final say on disputes arising from governorship elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

