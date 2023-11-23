This year’s United Nations (UN) climate change conference – the ‘Conference of the Parties’ or ‘COP’ – will bring together global leaders, top government officials and negotiators to reach agreements on how to address some of the pressing challenges of climate change.

The parties, including governments that have signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and/or the Paris Agreement, will interact and agree on further measures to tackle this existential threat.

Representatives from civil society, the private sector, international organisations and the media usually attend the COP.

This year’s COP, tagged COP28, will take place between 30 November and 12 December in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Premium Times reporters will be on the ground in Dubai to monitor negotiating parties in action.

The host country usually appoints a ‘president’ to lead the talks. The official plays a key role in consulting with governments and other stakeholders, providing leadership and vision and brokering the agreements generated.

Paris Agreement

Since COP 2015, stakeholders across the globe have gathered yearly to appraise the progress of the Paris Agreement.

The agreement has three main goals.

They include keeping global average temperature rise to ‘well below’ 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit the rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Countries had also pledged to adapt to climate change and build resilience.

The third goal is to assess financial flows targeted at creating a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

COP 28

Sultan al-Jaber, the minister of industry and advanced technology for the UAE and managing director and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC Group), will preside over the general negotiations.

Since COP decisions are taken by the consensus of all parties, reaching agreements is usually a rigorous process.

Key issues

Apart from marking the conclusion of the first global stocktake (GST), this year’s gathering will also assess the Paris Agreement, the progress made in implementation so far, and the attendant challenges.

Climate experts opine that, though, the world is not on track to meeting the clear goals of the Paris Agreement, decisions reached at the event will help accelerate further climate action.

Other issues of priority interest to different negotiating teams which may dominate talks during the conference include climate finance, adaptation, transition to green economies in different climes, climate justice and food security

Climate Change: Global threat

Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns.

Such shifts can be natural, due to changes in the sun’s activity or large volcanic eruptions. But sunce the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Burning fossil fuels triggers greenhouse gas emissions that wrap around the Earth, trapping the sun’s heat and raising global temperatures.

The main greenhouse gases causing climate change are carbon dioxide and methane.

These come from gasoline for driving a car or coal for heating a building. Also, clearing land and cutting down forests can also release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Agriculture, oil and gas operations are major sources of methane emissions.

Energy, industry, transport, buildings, agriculture and land use are among the main sectors causing greenhouse gases across the globe.

Consequences: Why it’s a huge risk

The earth is currently facing the consequences of climate change in diverse ways. These include droughts, water scarcity, forest fires, rising sea levels, flooding, melting polar ice, storms and vanishing biodiversity.

Climate change also affects health, agriculture, housing and the environment. Many communities, especially across the global south have had to relocate due to the debilitating effects of climate change such as famine and drought.

Scientists agree that limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C would help nip in the bud the growing crises necessitated by climate change.

But due to the challenges posed by this threat and the slow pace of implementing agreements to tackle the crises, experts say the world may be inching towards a 3°C temperature rise by the end of the century which will further aggravate the situation.

