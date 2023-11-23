The Bauchi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Usman Garba, says that the state government has concluded plans to commence the construction and rehabilitation of 200 kilometres of roads at N100 billion.

Mr Garba, who disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, said that Governor Bala Mohammed had approved the commencement of the projects.

According to him, the construction of the 16 strategic roads spread across the state would gladden the hearts of the people.

He said that the project also comprised two flyovers at the busiest areas of Wunti and Central Market to beautify and decongest the centre nerves of the city.

Breakdown of cost

Highlighting the projects with cost estimates, the state Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Ibrahim Galadima, said it included the construction of the 29-kilometre Boi, Gambar, Sara and Lere roads costing about N11.3 billion.

Mr Galadima said that a total of N20 billion was earmarked for the construction of the two flyovers, adding that the rehabilitation of 29-kilometre Dindima, Yashi, and Maina Maji roads would cost a total of N9.9 billion.

According to him, the dualisation of 11-kilometre Kano Road, from Government Secondary School (GSS), Ningi, to Gudduba, would cost N10.3 billion, while the dualisation from Emir’s palace, Azare, to Satreco roundabout roads would cost N4.4 billion.

“We also have constructions of 42-kilometre Geljaule-Leme road at the cost of N14.2 billion, and the dualisation of seven kilometres of road from A.D. Rufai College to Government Secondary School, Misau, will cost N4.5 billion.

“We have the construction of 2.6-kilometre Gwallameji, Doka, Rafin Zurfi-Dass roads at the cost of N2 billion, construction of 4.5-Kilometre Sabo Kaura, Birshi Gandu, Bauchi Radio Corporation roads at N2.6 billion.

“There is going to be the construction of 4-kilometre Zango, Gwalaga Mayaka roads at N4.5 billion, while the construction of the Sharia Court of Appeal in Bauchi metropolis would gulp N606 million.

The commissioner added: “We also have to construct the Bayara-Garagajiba road at the rate of N2.6 billion, construction of 2.6-kilometre Bauchi State University, Gadau internal road at a cost of N1.8 billion.”

He further said that the governor also approved the rehabilitation of the 29-kilometre Adamami, Disina-Jama’are roads at N6.8 billion and the 1.1-kilometre Bayara township road at N737 million.

He said the projects include the total renovation and upgrading of the Emirs’ palaces in Bauchi, Jama’are, Ningi and Dass at the cost of N2.2 billion.

(NAN)

