Nigeria may lose $460 billion due to climate change by 2050 if necessary adaptation and mitigation actions are not taken, a new report by Agora Policy, an Abuja-based think-tank, has revealed.

The report titled, “Climate Change and Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria,” was officially presented to the public on Wednesday during a policy dialogue, themed: “Nigeria, Climate Change, and the Green Economy” in Abuja.

The dialogue was part of the activities mapped out by Agora policy and other partners in the lead-up to the forthcoming 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)

The new report was produced with the support of the MacArthur Foundation and was authored by Chukwumerije Okereke – a professor of Global Climate and Environmental Governance; Emmanuel Oladipo – a retired lecturer and specialist on sustainable development, environment, and climate change; Ifeoma Malo – Co-founder of Clean Technology Hub and Fola Aina – a development, peace and security expert.

“The total economic cost of climate change to Nigeria is estimated to be about $100 billion cumulatively. Climate change may also cause Nigeria to lose trillions of dollars in stranded assets,” the 84-page report noted.

In his remarks, Kole Shettima, the Nigeria Office Director of the MacArthur Foundation, outlined the organisation’s efforts to provide access to clean energy, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

He emphasised that climate change affects different populations disproportionately, with the poor and disadvantaged being more severely impacted.

Meanwhile, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, stressed the need for more coordinated action to address climate change issues in Nigeria.

He explained how the World Bank is supporting Nigeria in responding to climate change, with a focus on adaptation and mitigation efforts.

“Climate change adaptation is an overwhelming challenge, issues of rising temperatures, flooding, drought abound and we must move from policies to action. Nigeria must do more to improve access to energy resources so as to promote development, doing this will help all development efforts,” he noted.

Key highlights and recommendations

The report states that climate change is increasing hunger, poverty, disease-burden, migration, conflict and insecurity in Nigeria, and that it is damaging infrastructure, changing Nigeria’s coastlines, fuelling desertification, producing water scarcity, facilitating erosion and resulting in the loss of revenue for states and the national government.

With these far-reaching negative effects on the country’s human and natural systems, the report said climate change has the potential to jeopardise the country’s economic development and alter its geographical, social, and political trajectory for decades or centuries.

“Some of the repercussions of climate change on the nation may be irreversible. Therefore, it should be evident that climate change is not a marginal or peripheral issue that the government and the people of Nigeria can take lightly,” the report said.

Even though climate change poses significant threats to Nigeria’s economic development, the report says it also presents an opportunity to diversify the economy, expand the country’s energy portfolio, address energy security concerns, and increase global economic competitiveness.

The authors noted that to transform climate change from a significant threat into an opportunity requires deliberate planning supported by immediate, bold and courageous action.

While presenting the highlights of the report, Mr Okereke who is also the director of the Centre for Climate Change and Development, noted about 25 million Nigerians are at risk of flooding and 630 km2 of land is susceptible to flooding along the Niger-Benue basin in the Niger Delta area.

He argued that about 357,000 people living in Lagos are exposed to flood and that by 2050, 3.2 million Lagosians may be exposed to flooding.

The expert explained that the direct estimate of loss and damages recorded from last year’s flooding is pegged at N1.48 trillion, while the total damage and loss, including indirect ones due to the flooding is about N2.6 trillion.

The researchers explained that climate change will alter Nigeria’s coastlines, result in displacement of hundreds of thousands of people and possibly the submergence and disappearance of Nigerian communities.

Also, they noted that agriculture is one of the sectors most sensitive to global warming in Nigeria and a major source of climate-induced economic loss in the country.

They, however, recommended that there is a need to strengthen national climate policy frameworks, strengthen institutional capacity, ensure adequate climate funding, fair energy transition, public awareness, collaborative approach, and targeted sectoral interventions among several others in order to mitigate the impending climate crisis.

