Some supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Wednesday in Kano protested against the Appeal Court judgement that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Moore Adumein, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, declared Nasiru Gawuna, of the APC the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Displeased with the court judgement, the protesters rose from a prayer session at an open field located at BUK Road and called for fairness and justice for the governor.

The protests followed the release of the Certified True Copy of the judgement which has some contradictory pronouncements.

PREMIUM TIMES noticed that the police dispersed the protesters who were mainly underaged children. Some of the protesters pelted security operatives with stones.

The protest terminated at Gidan Murtala at the BUK road after the police fired multiple rounds of teargas to disperse the protesters.

Fearing violent clashes between supporters of the NNPP and APC, the police had banned all forms of protests or jubilation following the Appeal Court judgement.

A few days ago the police warned that it has uncovered a plan my supporters of ruling party to protest the outcome of the case.

