The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dissolved the Rivers State executives of the party at all levels.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of the NWC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, also announced its decision to appoint a seven-member caretaker committee to steer the party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

Members of the committee are:

1. Chief Tony C. Okocha – Chairman

2. Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary

3. Hon. Chibuike Ikenga

4. Prince Stephen Abolo

5. Hon. Silvester Vidin

6. Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo

7. Miss Darling Amadi

Mr Morka, who read out the party’s decision signed by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, disclosed that the caretaker committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the state.

The caretaker committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new executive committees for the party at various levels, extending from the ward to the state.

The committee will be inaugurated on Friday, 24 November at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

