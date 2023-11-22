The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, is to return to the company as the CEO.

The company disclosed this in a post on its verified X handle on Wednesday.

The new development comes days after Mr Altman departed OpenAI, the company he co-founded.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this,” the company said.

Mr Althman, in a post on his X handle shortly after the announcement, said: “I love openai, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join Microsoft (msft) on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and with Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with MSFT.”

In a statement last Friday, OpenAI said that its board of directors decided on the leadership transition after “losing confidence” in Mr Altman’s ability to lead the company.

“The board of directors of OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) that acts as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors. Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.

“Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” it said.

On Monday, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella, said Mr Altman will be joining to lead Microsoft’s new advanced AI research team.

“And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” Mr Nadella said.

Nearly all of OpenAI’s over 700-strong workforce on Monday had threatened to quit and join Microsoft unless the board overseeing the business brought back Mr Altman and then quit immediately afterwards, according to BBC News.

