A World Health Organization (WHO) employee, her 6-month-old baby, her husband and two brothers have been killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote this on Tuesday evening on the platform X.

The woman’s parents’ home in the southern part of the coastal strip was bombed after the WHO employee, 29, fled there from the northern city of Gaza, the organization said.

“I don’t have the words to describe our grief,” Tedros wrote. It appears to be the first death in the ranks of the WHO since the start of the war, but Tedros did not say this explicitly.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, the United Nations has mourned the most deaths within its organization at its Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), with 108 of its staff killed so far.

In addition, 67 UN facilities have been hit in the fighting, 17 of them in direct attacks, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said recently.

“Most of them were in central areas and in the south of the Gaza Strip, where people were promised security,” he said.

“We can’t even protect people under the flag of the United Nations anymore.”

MNA

