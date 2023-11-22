Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to end the political impasse in Ondo State.

The Ondo State Government has been in a virtual lockdown since Governor Rotimi Akeredolu became seriously ill early this year.

After months of prevarication, Mr Akeredolu formally transferred power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on 14 June through a letter to the state House of Assembly in which he notified the lawmakers that he was taking a 21-day medical leave.

Following several extensions of the leave while he was in hospital in Germany, the governor returned to Nigeria in September to resume his duties. He, however, has not been to the state, instead staying out of public view in his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The opposition has demanded that Mr Akeredolu resign if he is unable to return to his office.

Mr Akeredolu’s absence has also caused a division in the state government between his loyalists and the deputy governor.

An attempt by the state House of Assembly to remove the deputy governor from office, as the crisis worsened, was checked by the Federal High Court which is hearing a suit filed by the deputy governor against the House.

Afenifere speaks on crisis

At an emergency meeting called by its leader, Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure on Tuesday, Afenifere warned the feuding sides against the removal of either the governor over his illness or his deputy over alleged disloyalty.

The group expressed concern over the prolonged absence of the governor from the state and the lack of communication between him and his deputy.

Afenifere lamented the failure of the ruling APC to reconcile the feuding groups in the Ondo State Government.

The group lamented misinformation on developments in the state government and the deputy governor being disallowed from performing his constitutional duties on behalf of the governor.

It noted the “apparent confusion and helplessness” of civil servants in the state in the absence of clear directives from the government.

It condemned the “current utter disrespect for the Rule of Law in Ondo State whereby self-serving persons have taken over the government without due regard to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group’s position is contained in a communique it issued at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, signed by Mr Fasoranti and the group’s Secretary, Bakkita Bello.

The communique stated as follows:

“There should be NO impeachment of the Governor nor the Deputy Governor by the House of Assembly. All unelected persons should allow the three arms of government to find lasting solutions to the current crisis.

“The rule of law should be followed by all stakeholders as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.

“The Elders also called on the State/National Leadership of the Ruling Party, the All Progressives Congress, to provide the required guide to those in Government as well as ensure discipline amongst their fold.

“Conciliation efforts initiated by Papa Reuben Fasoranti, Oba Olu Falae, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chiefs Femi Aluko, Korede Duyile and Professor Olu Aderounmu, that were started two months ago and been continuously vigorously pursued by Elders/Leaders, Spiritual and Royal Fathers in the State, should be concluded to allowing true rapprochement and enduring good governance thrive in the State.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed TINUBU, is hereby passionately called upon to intervene and end the present constitutional crisis in the state, to avoid the looming breakdown of Law and Order in Ondo State.”

Mr Fasoranti, called for prayers for the improved health of the governor, as his absence has, without doubt, caused a lack of sustained good governance in the State.

Meanwhile, the APC in Ondo State has assured that the political crisis will soon be resolved.

It, however, warned political gladiators and stakeholders to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as regards the political development in the state.

“The faceoff between the executive and legislative arms of the state government is being critically examined by the combined teams of national and state leaderships of the party,” a statement by the party’s Spokesperson, Alex Kalejaiye, said on Wednesday.

“The chapter is very hopeful that the situation would soon be resolved, to wade off avoidable political tension, and engender a friendly atmosphere, ahead of the governorship election.

“The party expressed appreciation to various stakeholders, particularly the respectable elders in the state for their concerns, words of counsel, and prayers, assuring that the storm would be over soon.

“It is imperative to urge stakeholders to pursue peace with maturity and civilised conduct. Protests and violent agitations, as being contemplated by some groups, can only lead to personal injuries.

“We should be reminded that security agents would not condone destructive conducts under whatever pretence. We should be well guided.

“The ruling party commended the good people of the State for their peaceful disposition thus far, and their resolve to resist relentless efforts, aimed at dragging them into unproductive agitations.

“The Ondo APC further applauded security agents for all the efforts and sacrifices to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. They have been commendably organised, and supportive in this regard.”

Police warn against breach of peace

To avert the uneasy calm in the state leading to a breach of the peace, the police had warned against holding any form of political protest in the state.

As more people expressed worry over the absence of the governor and the alleged abuse of power by his kitchen cabinet due to the vacuum, the opposition has stepped up pressure on the state government to be transparent on the governor’s health condition.

On Thursday, 33 commissioners and members of the state executive committee passed a vote of confidence in the governor but the deputy governor and two commissioners did not sign the document.

Compounding the impasse are rumours that the governor’s health condition had worsened and that a “cabal” around him was concealing information on it while it continued to illegally wield the powers of the governor.

Mr Akeredolu has over a year left before his second term, to which he was elected in October 2020, expires.

