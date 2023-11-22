Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni, has donated a house and cash to the family of a police officer who was killed during an attack on his convoy.

Last Saturday, gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists attacked the governor’s convoy along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, killing a police officer and injuring two others, including a soldier.

The incident happened as the governor’s motorcade was returning from the 24th convocation of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Following the incident, the governor’s spokesperson, Mamman Muhammed, in a statement, on Tuesday, said the governor has directed the purchase of a house worth N7.5 million to the family of the deceased policeman, Mohammed Maina, a corporal.

Mr Muhammed said the sum of N2 million has been approved for the family for their immediate needs in addition to N1 million provided for the children’s school fees.

The governor also approved N1 million to each of the six other security operatives injured during the attack, Mr Muhammed added.

“Another N2 million was approved by Governor Buni to take care of their medical bills.

“The family of the deceased and those injured were also supported with food items.

“Governor Buni prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and the quick recovery of those injured.

“Meanwhile, the family of late Mohammed Ali, who died in an accident involving a security vehicle, has been presented with keys to a house donated by the state government.

“The Emir of Damaturu, His Royal Highness, Alh. Shehu Hashim ll Ibn Umar El-kanemi, in the company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Malam Kyari, presented the keys and prayed for the deceased,” the statement said.

