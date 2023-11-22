A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday ordered the two factions in the Rivers House of Assembly to suspend further sitting and maintain the status quo, pending the dispensation of the suit before the court.

A factional speaker of the assembly, Edison Ehie filed the suit, asking the court to stop Martins Amaewhule, the speaker of another faction in the Assembly and other lawmakers from presiding over the activities of the assembly.

The River House of Assembly is the first plaintiff in the suit, while Mr Ehie is the second.

The defendants are the factional speaker of the assembly, Mr Amaewhule, Dumle Moal, former deputy speaker, the Inspector-General of Police, Director, State Security Service, Rivers State, and the Commissioner of Police.

The judge, Phoebe Ayua, in her ruling, ordered all the parties to respect the court order, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The order directed the plaintiff/applicants to put the respondents on notice forthwith.

In the suit, the plaintiffs sought, among others, a declaration that Mr Amaewhule and his deputy, having been “removed and suspended from the house”, are not entitled to participate, disturb, interfere or obstruct the performance of the legislative proceedings and duties of the new speaker.

This, they said, was in accordance with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The plaintiff also sought an order restraining Mr Amaewhule and the deputy from interfering or taking part in the functions of the House of Assembly.

The court was adjourned till 27 November for a hearing.

The assembly broke into two factions in October when Mr Amaewhule and some members attempted to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the state.

(NAN)

