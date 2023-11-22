The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday received a supplementary budget request of N24 billion from the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

Tuesday’s request is barely two months after the assembly approved a supplementary budget request of N58 billion. The request was approved on 9 October.

During planetary presided by the speaker, Jibril Falgore, the letter from Mr Yusuf was read by the spokesperson of the assembly, Uba Abdullahi.

Mr Abdullahi said the proposed expenditure set aside N4 billion for personnel costs, and settlements of gratuity and N20 billion was set aside for capital expenditure.

“The second supplementary budget is to be sourced from additional revenue, both from federation account allocation Committee, internally generated revenue and receipts from Ministry for Local Government and independent power project loan from CBN,” the spokesperson said.

The first and second supplementary budgets under Mr Yusuf have now risen to over N82 billion, six months after he assumed office.

Mr Yusuf’s predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had signed a budget of N268 billion for 2023 before leaving office in May.

With the supplementary budget of N82 billion, the 2023 budget of the state now stands at N350 billion.

Mr Ganduje had, in November last year, presented N245 billion estimates for 2023.

However, the lawmakers reviewed the budget upward to N268 billion, to cater for what they referred to as the social and economic developments of the state.

