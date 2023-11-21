The Senate on Tuesday reshuffled the leadership of some of its standing committees.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced the reshuffle of 28 committees shortly after the appointment of the new leadership of the minority caucus of the Senate.

The exercise is coming three months after the composition of the committees.

In August , Mr Akpabio announced the leadership of 72 standing committees of the upper chamber.

In the latest development, Mr Akpabio, named some of the new senators as chairmen and vice chairmen of committees.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), who was inaugurated earlier this month following her victory at the Court of Appeal, was appointed the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

Similarly, Amos Yohanna (PDP, Adamawa North) who was also sworn in recently, was named as the vice chairman of Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.

Others affected by the reshuffle include: Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South) who was appointed the chairman on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs committee and Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) who is now the chairman of the Committee on Youth and Community Engagement.

See the full list:

1. Steel – Patrick Udubueze (Chairman), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Vice – Chairman)

2. Tourism – Shuaibu Isa Lau, Ireti Kingigbe (Vice-Chairman)

3. Inter-Parliamentary Affairs – Jimoh Ibrahim (Chairman)

4. State and Local Government Affairs – Binos Yaroe (Chairman), Francis Fadahunsi (Vice Chairman)

5. National Atomic and Nuclear Energy – Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Chairman), Mustapha Khalid Ibrahim (Vice Chairman)

6. Youth and Community Engagement – Yemi Adaramodu (Chairman)

7. Sport Development – Kawu Sumaila (Chairman), Ned Nwoko (Vice Chairman)

8. Niger Delta Affairs – Babajide Ipinsagba (Chairman), Rev. Amos Kumai Yohanna (Vice Chairman)

9. Art, Culture and Creative Economy – Onawo Ogoshi (Chairman), Okechukwu Ezea (Vice Chairman)

10. Defence – Joel Onowakpo (Vice Chairman)

11. Petroleum Downstream – Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman), Babajide Ipinsagba (Vice Chairman)

12. Solid Minerals Development – Sampson Ekong (Chairman)

13. Niger Delta Amendment Development Commission -Osita Ngwu (Vice Chairman)

14. Establishment and Public Services – Sunday Marshall Katung (Vice Chairman)

15. Housing – (Chairman) Aminu Tambuwal, Victor Umeh (Vice Chairman).

16. Army – (Vice Chairman) Syrial Fasuyi

17. Water Resources – (Vice Chairman) Kenneth Eze

18. Industries- (Vice Chairman) Isa Shuiabu Lau

19. National Planning and Economic Affairs- (Vice Chairman)Colonel Owolo Rtd.

20. Navy – (Vice Chairman) Nasir Zango Daura

21. Social Welfare and poverty alleviation – (Chairman) Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

22. Public Affairs and Public Procurement – (Vice Chairman) Haruna Amanu

23. Committee on Local Content – (Chairman) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

24. FCT Area Councils – (Chairman) Jim Kuta (Vice Chairman) Saliu Mustapha

25. Sustainable Development Growth – (Chairman) Muhammed Goje (Vice Chairman) – Patrick Ndubueze

26. Higher Institutions – (Vice Chairman) Abba Moro

27. Drugs and Narcotics – (Vice Chairman) Umar Sodiq

28. Works – (Vice Chairman) Mpigi Barnada

