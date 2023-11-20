The former Chief Executive and Co-founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) research team.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella, disclosed this in a post on his verified X handle on Monday.

The new development comes days after Mr Altman departed OpenAI, the company he co-founded.

In a statement last Friday, OpenAI said that its board of directors decided on the leadership transition after “losing confidence” in Mr Altman’s ability to lead the company.

“Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” it said.

As a part of this transition, according to the OpenAI, Greg Brockman will be stepping down as chairman of the board and will remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO.

On Monday, Mr Nadella said both Mr Altman and Mr Brockman, will be joining to lead Microsoft’s new advanced AI research team.

“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.

“And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success,” Mr Nadella said.

Reposting Mr Nadella’s message, Mr Altman said: “The mission continues.”

Microsoft’s share price was up 1.7 per cent in pre-market trading on Monday, bouncing back from a similar fall on Friday after the announcement of Mr Altman’s firing.

