Reactions have continued to trail PREMIUM TIMES publication on how Sani Tambuwal, the clerk of Nigeria’s parliament misinformed President Bola Tinubu over the false Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act 2023.’

Mr Tambuwal sent the bill to the president on 9 June saying it was a true copy of the bill passed by both Houses of the National Assembly in compliance with Section 2(1) of the Acts Authentication Act, Cap A2, Laws of The Federation of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES investigation shows that the Clerk of the National Assembly transmitted the version passed by the Senate to the president for assent on 9th June and falsely claimed that it had been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), a civil society organisation, has called for an investigation of the Clerk of the National Assembly over the matter.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, the group said, “It cannot understand why there was so much desperation on the part of some stakeholders to get the bill signed into law by Mr President even when it has not passed through necessary legislative processes at both the House of Reps and the Senate.

Mr Adebayo commended PREMIUM TIMES “for the investigative report which has not been denied by the clerk of the National Assembly.”

“For us at HDAN, we have been monitoring the movement of the bill before it suddenly disappeared which prevented us from knowing how far the bill has gone.

“The last information we heard concerning such a related bill was the passage of a real estate regulation bill for FCT. We wondered how many interest groups are pushing for different bills that will serve their selfish interest rather than the overall interest of the sector under the real estate regulation bill,” the statement read.

Among other things, the purported bill sent to Mr Tinubu will empower an association of real estate companies – REDAN – to control a proposed regulatory agency.

The bill generated a lot of controversy with a lawmaker describing it as the most ‘selfish’ bill at the time.

HDAN said at various times it has called for the regulation of the real estate sector to protect the integrity of the sector, promote professionalism, and protect both the buyers of real estate products investors, and developers.

“From all indications, this bill they are trying to manipulate Mr President to sign will not achieve the desired objectives we have just stated for the overall interest of the sector,” the group said.

“HDAN is therefore calling for criminal investigation of those behind the bill that was wrongly pushed for Mr President’s assent.

“We are also calling the Hon Minister of Housing and Urban Development to intervene by setting up a committee that will have representatives of all professional bodies and civil society to review the available bills for all-inclusive bills that achieve the goal of professionals using the real estate business with clear rules of operations.”

West Idahosa, a senior lawyer, has also sent a petition to the Attorney General of the Federation, saying the Clerk, Mr Tambuwal, wilfully misrepresented the facts of the matter to the president. He called for an official investigation of the matter and a possible prosecution of Mr Tambuwal.

Mr Idahosa said what the clerk did was in clear breach of the Nigerian constitution and the rules of the two Houses.

“This investigation will be in the interest of entrenching the rule of law and legislative sanctity of Bills duly passed by the two houses of the National Assembly,” Mr Idahosa noted.

