The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, has expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Nigerian Army, on the passing of one of his predecessor, Chris Alli.

The condolence message is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the former Army Chief succumbed to a brief illness in the early hours of Sunday at the Military Hospital, Lagos.

He said that the late former COAS served the army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation with honour and dedication in various capacities, leaving enduring prints on the sands of time.

“Alli’s commitment and zeal to duty manifested evidently as he rose through the ranks to become the Director, Military Intelligence (DMI), amongst several other key appointments in the Nigerian army.”

He said that Mr Alli, a retired major-general, rose to the pinnacle of his military career as the 9th COAS in November 1993 during the regime of Sani Abacha and was there until his retirement from service in August, 1994.

Born on 25 December 1944, in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, Mr Alli’s sojourn in the army began on 27 October, 1967, as a member of the Emergency Short Service Combatant Course.

He served in various capacities, cutting across staff, instructional and command, and was, at a time, the military governor of Plateau State and later the interim administrator of the state in 2004.

“The COAS, Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja, on receiving the disheartening news of his demise, profoundly expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late COAS.

“He prayed for the repose of his soul and the strength and solace for the family in this difficult time,” the statement said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

