President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 66th birthday.

Mr Jonathan was born on 20 November 1957.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, Mr Tinubu celebrated the former president for his unique demonstration of statesmanship and for his distinguishing achievement as a leader.

“On behalf of the people and government of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu celebrates former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 66th birthday, for his unique demonstration of statesmanship and for his distinguishing achievement as a leader, who gave Nigeria and Africa, a pride of place in democratic lore by upending the vitiating paradigm of those who seek to hold onto power by all means,” the statement said.

Mr Tinubu said he “shared the joyous occasion with one of our icons of democracy, whose humility continues to inspire hope for good governance in the country and on the continent.”

He said he believed the former president possessed a distinguished profile on leadership, rising up the ladder as deputy governor, governor, vice president and president, and now championing the cause of peace in Africa by bringing together and counselling leaders on harmonious co-existence for the benefit of the people they serve.

The president commended Mr Jonathan for committing himself to the service of humanity and to strengthening democratic institutions, exemplified by his relentless peace missions and advocacy of non-violence in the peaceful transition of power across the African continent.

Mr Tinubu affirmed that the former president’s wisdom, foresight, and patriotism would continue to set an example for leaders aspiring to make a difference in Nigeria and beyond.

He prayed that God Almighty will continually sustain the former president and his wife, Patience, in good health and strength.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

