About 1,800 Nigerian women and youth from Kwara State on Saturday benefitted from a cash donation programme aimed at improving their standard of living and their economic wellbeing.

The intervention, which was valued at about N250 million, was sponsored by the Founder and Managing Director of Kursi Investment Limited, AbdulFatai Seriki, through the company in partnership with his Yahaya Seriki Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on helping the poor..

Speaking at the event which was held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Mr Seriki, said there is a pressing need to give back to the less privileged.

Mr Seriki, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress in the state and the Director General of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq Campaign Organisation, also noted that the intervention was in support of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the governor of the state.

CSR in mining sector

Mr Seriki said apart from his passion and commitment to supporting the less privileged, his company, which operates in the mining sector, is statutorily expected to impact the host communities in its corporate social responsibilities.

He said: “The constitution binds every miner to carry out community development agreement (CDA) which brings about corporate social responsibility and I think that’s exactly what we are doing here today.

“The Eji Dongari community, our host area for mining activities, will take N50 million out of the N250 million while others would be shared by the other beneficiaries including women, youth and aged ones.”

Words for the youth

The philanthropist also encouraged young people to be hopeful of a brighter future. He urged them to always respect the African culture by respecting elders and constituted authorities “because you are the leaders of tomorrow.”

He said: “I lived in every state in Nigeria but I chose to come back to Kwara to give back to the people. The youths should remember where they are coming from and if they believe in themselves, they can become someone like me tomorrow.

“This time around, we are extending to other areas in Kwara State at large. I plead with other Nigerians to emulate good things if they have the capacity because your life will be better if you are touching the lives of others.

“I’m also from a very poor background and my father had nothing. So the youths should not think that they will not be great. On this note, they need to shun hooliganism and other social vices.”

Governor lauds initiative

Describing the scheme as impactful, Governor AbdulRasaq, who chaired the occasion, said “The empowerment is coming at a crucial time when Nigerians need more support as President Bola Tinubu works very hard to address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.”

Mr AbdulRasaq, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said the gesture by the Foundation would contribute to the growth of the state’s economy.

“The N250 million cash empowerment is impactful and I hope this will not be the last of the good things you’re bringing into Kwara State. We appreciate you, and even the party – APC – cannot forget the roles you played during our last campaign for the gubernatorial elections,” the governor said.

On the governor’s entourage at the event were prominent personalities including the Chairman of APC in the state, Salihu Fagbemi, and the state’s Commissioner for Solid Minerals, AbdulQuwiyy Olododo.

We’re grateful — Beneficiaries speak

One of the beneficiaries, Khadijah Olayiwo, said being selected for the gesture was something she counted as a huge blessing.

She prayed for the continued success of the donor, his company and the foundation, saying: “The sum of N5 million naira that was given to me would be carefully utilised in such a way that when they see the outcome, they will be happy with me.”

“I have a chemist where I sell drugs. I’m taking this money to the pharmacy,” she added.

Another beneficiary, Ibrahim Ayonitemi, said she could not express her joy when she got a call from the Foundation that she had been selected for the intervention.

She said: “I thank the organisers and I promise that I will use this money judiciously. I have a business which I’m planning to invest in and to also cater for my family because I’m a single mother.”

