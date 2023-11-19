Joke Jacob’s sex talk

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva caused a stir during the week when she dropped hot takes on the topic of sex.

The actress appeared as a guest on the second episode of the AfricaMagic docuseries, ‘The Irabors Forever After’, where she discussed the benefits of sex for older women.

The actress debunked the stereotype that sexual activities become less appealing to women with age and that men need younger women as they get older.

“Once you’ve gone through menopause, you’re more relaxed. You’re not taking anything chemical – none of that. And then you’re not taking chemicals for pregnancy.

“So, you’re saying you’re comfortable not being sexually active. You’re so much more relaxed. There are things for dryness. Lubricants for both parties,” she said, among other things.

Portable’s wife’s sex tape

Portable’s wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, has filed a complaint against Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, over alleged threats to her life, character defamation, and other offences.

In an Instagram post on Portable‘s account dated 17 November, she accused DJ Chicken of attempting to blackmail her by claiming to have her sex tape and persistently harassing her while threatening harm to her and her family.

Her statement urged DJ Chicken to present himself to the police to address the accusations made against him.

Jay Boogie’s ordeal

The latest report concerning Nigerian transgender and fashion enthusiast Daniel Nsikan, aka Jay Boogie, suggests that his kidneys have failed.

Loveth Jennifer, a medical doctor and close friend of Jay Boogie, revealed this on a social media post last Friday.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “At this stage, Jayboogie needs a kidney transplant. Both kidneys have failed. We prayed and wished it never got to this stage, but this is it. I will drop other updates soon.”

About two weeks ago, in a viral clip on social media, Jay Boogie called his doctor out for a botched liposuction that posed a severe threat to his life. The botched surgery had resulted in his inability to urinate for almost three weeks.

Pupa Tee solicits funds for kidney transplant

During the week, South Africa-based Nigerian AfroPop and Reggae Dance Hall musician, Adelaja David, aka Pupa Tee, appealed to public-spirited Nigerians to aid him as he battles a kidney disease.

In September, Pupa Tee, who hails from Ogun State, Nigeria, made a video calling on well-meaning individuals at home and abroad to help him raise funds for a kidney transplant.

In a more recent post, Pupa Tee appealed to Nigerians to help him raise N14 million for a kidney transplant. The video shows the artiste undergoing dialysis with Victony’s struggle song, ‘Jaga Jaga’ playing.

“I wallow in pain because dialysis is a big deal, and I have to go through this two to three times a week. It’s draining, tiring and overwhelming; this is why I need a transplant to live a normal life. My whole life has been at a big pause for now,” the studio sound engineer wrote.

Oladips’ album, ‘Superhero Adugbo,’ released

Two days after his untimely demise, the management of rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, released his debut album. ‘Superhero Adugbo’.

The rapper passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 28. The cause of his death is still unclear, but his management said the rapper “battled within himself for over two years” before his death.

On Thursday, the management of the late rapper announced the release of the 17-track project via his Instagram page. The album features artists like Trod, another rapper and younger brother of the late Dagrin.

The songs in the project include ‘Superhero Adugbo’, ‘Ori’, ‘Aniyikaye’, ‘Wabillah’, ‘Jay Z Ojota’, ‘Skusku’ and ‘Allah Walahi’.

Rema’s scary performance

After successfully selling out the O2 Arena, the youngest Nigerian to do so, Rema, has been accused of using demonic imagery in his artistic performances.

The Nigerian music star made a sensational entrance when he pulled up wearing a mask depicting Queen Idia of the Bini Kingdom and an all-black outfit while straddling a stationary horse to the beats of his latest hit, ‘DND’.

Some concertgoers have expressed discomfort with Rema’s choice of clothing and stage props, which they believe carry Satanic undertones.

Nollywood actor Jack Neko weds in Anambra

Last week, diminutive Nollywood actor Chukwunekwu Okweye, popularly known as ‘Jack Neko’, made headlines when he tied the knot with his heartthrob, Favour Obieze, in Anambra.

According to Jack Neko, he met his wife while attending a friend’s church at Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, from where their love blossomed after about a year leading to their marriage.

His wife, Favour, expressed happiness and prayed for a successful and fruitful marriage.

I’ll soon remove my womb – Etinosa

Controversial Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia has revealed her plans to undergo surgery to remove her womb. The actress revealed on X last Thursday.

“The primary cause of Death is life itself. So, to stop Death, one must put an end to reproduction. What is never born will never die. Even I am not ready for this deep conversation. It’s deeper than I can comprehend,” she tweeted.

“God bless you. The reason I am having surgery soon is to take off my womb. No child of mine is coming to this world to wait for death.”

Tony Umez, wife, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary

Famous actor Tony Umez and his wife, Patsy Ogochukwu, have marked their 24th wedding anniversary amidst congratulations from their friends, colleagues and fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, the famous actor described his wife as his diamond while looking back at how far they have come.

He wrote, “Happy 24th Wedding Anniversary to us, my Diamond. We’ve indeed come some way. We’ve shared the good, bad and ugly times. You’ve been my rock in bad times and music in good times. You are my lucky charm, my prayer warrior and my haven.

“I’d rather have bad times with you than good times with someone else; I’d rather be beside you in a storm than be safe and warm by myself; I’d rather have hard times together than have it easy apart; I’d rather have the one who holds my heart.”

Snoop Dogg quits smoking

In an unexpected turn of events, rapper and hip-hop star Snoop Dogg has announced he will stop smoking marijuana. The artist, real name Calvin Broadus, made the surprise announcement to his social media followers.

He said: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Followers were split on the news, with some in disbelief and joking about Snoop Dogg’s sudden sobriety.

A few days before his announcement, the rapper said he and celebrity chef and close friend Martha Stewart released a line of ‘Best Bud Bags’ with a lighter and a compartment for weed.

Sam Ajibola takes legal steps against Tiktoker

Nollywood actor Sam Ajibola, popularly known as Spiff in ‘The Johnsons’ has taken legal steps against a Tiktoker as well as Tunde Ednut for publishing alleged derogatory posts about his wife, son and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The TikToker, Ifeanyi Aniekwe, aka @gossipbobo, had published a photo of Spiff, his wife, and son with the ex-Nigerian president alongside a caption suggesting that the former president fathered Spiff’s son.

Blogger Tunde Ednut then shared the post on his Instagram page, and it received some controversial comments as well. Some other Nigerians and platforms have also shared the post on their pages.

Mr Ajibola, however, said that the rumour has gone on for too long and would be challenged in court.

“Honestly, I’m hurt, and for the sake of being a proper boy from the streets of Surulere, I know how to find justice there, but for the same of my emotional maturity, I have found more decent and honourable ways to handle this lingering issue… As we speak, a national security advisor, a Magistrate of the Supreme Court and my wife’s legal advisor are on top of the matter. Thankfully, we have found a few scapegoats to warn others to stay away,” he wrote.

Seun Kuti’s airport brawl

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti was involved in a brawl at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, last Thursday with a man.

A video showing the Afrobeat singer in a heated argument with a foreigner saw him scampering through a small crowd at the boarding gate to make his point.

According to reports, the man had threatened to kill Seun online. The man told Seun, “Don’t make me make phone calls. I’m going home.”

In another video, Seun extracted a pledge from the traveller that nothing would happen to him if he ever found himself in Chicago in the USA.

Yhemolee’s love for gold diggers

Nigerian singer Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee, says men are often willing to give their side chics more money than they would offer their parents.

In a recent episode on the Bhad and Boujee podcast hosted by BBNaija star Tolanibaj and OAP Moet Abebe, YhemoLee said he believes that a side chic receives nothing less than N5 million before a mother gets N100,000 from her son.

He said he enjoys the company of women known to be gold-diggers, emphasising that it simply means his finances are in order.

GWR: Nigerian chef reclaims Hilda Baci’s title

Nigerian chef Temitope Adebayo, or Tope Maggie, has reportedly broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, surpassing Irish chef Alan Fisher’s 119-hour and 57-minute record.

According to Oyo Affairs on X, Chef Maggie completed a 200-hour cook-a-thon, which ended early on November 18.

The cook-a-thon, which commenced on the evening of Thursday, November 9, and ended on Saturday morning, was held at Ogbomoso Recreation Club, opposite LAUTECH College of Health Sciences, Isale-General, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Tope currently awaits the confirmation of his record by the GWR.

The last Nigerian to hold the title was Chef Hilda Baci, who recently got dethroned by Fisher.

Comedian Buchi calls out estranged wife’s family, demands access to kids

Weeks after accusing his former in-laws of ‘abducting’ his kids, Nigerian comedian Buchi Ojieh has again called out his estranged wife, Rukky’s parents, for allegedly denying him access to his kids.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the actor alleged that his in-laws are demanding money from him before they could grant him access to his children.

He wrote, “Mr and Mrs Salami… you people have my kids.. your plan worked. I am not fighting you. U are leaders at The Redeemed Christian church there; I know RCCG Nigeria will not allow such. U need to tell me why I can’t speak to my kids.”

In another post, Buchi alleged that he has been asked to pay to have access to his children.

Buchi and Rukky married in 2017, and the union has two children.

