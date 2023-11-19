The 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos has critised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on some of his projects.

Funsho Doherty in a post via X on Saturday wrote an open letter to Mr Sanwo-Olu on some contract awards reported by the state’s Public Procurement Agency (PPA).

“I just wrote an open letter to the governor on Public Procurement awards reported by LASG for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023, highlighting a number of issues for further scrutiny and remedial action,” he wrote on X.

“Judicious use of public funds is always important, and is especially so now.”

Rechargeable fans

The awards analysed by the accountant were from April to September, which to him “requires greater scrutiny.”

He also requested the governor to review the projects.

According to the letter, N2 billion was approved for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge in the office of the deputy governor.”

Commenting on the award, Mr Doherty said it requires “further scrutiny.”

Chickens

He said N18.5 million was awarded to the office of the chief of staff to the governor for the “supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chicken across the local government areas and wards in the state”.

Mr Doherty said that “it is not clear why the Office of the Chief of Staff should be engaged in the supply and distribution of chicken across the state.”

Church renovation

In another project by the ministry of home affairs, the state will be renovating Saint Andrews Anglican Church in Oke-Popo area of the state to the tune of N531 million.

The governorship candidate questioned why the state will be renovating a religious centre with taxpayers’ money.

Bulletproof vehicle

“Another sum of N440,750,000 was awarded to the office of the chief of staff for the procurement of a brand new Lexus LX 600 Bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicle for use in the Pool of Office of Chief,” Mr Doherty wrote.

He said that the award “appears excessive and out of tune with both the prevailing economic circumstances and mood of the people.”

He asked that the governor scrutinised the need and justification of the purchase and the value for money.

Others

The sum of N7.5 million was also awarded for the “replacement of the liquid fragrance in the Office of Mr Governor, Lagos House, Ikeja,” he wrote.

“The office of deputy governor was awarded the sum of N30,000,000 for “monthly outreach of indigent citizens by the wife of the deputy governor.

“Another N30,000,000 was awarded for monthly empowerment programmes of the wife of the deputy governor.”

Reaction

The Lagos State Government has yet to formally respond to Mr Doherty’s comments. A top government official who does not want his name in print told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the state was working on its response.

“It will be ready before the end of today,” the official said.

